Patricia Paulino Blas, of Talofofo, died Aug. 10 at the age of 73. Mass is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 21 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

