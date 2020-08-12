Patricia Paulino Blas, of Talofofo, died Aug. 10 at the age of 73. Mass is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 21 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- $3.8M in tax refunds to be mailed this week
- BREAKING: Governor tests positive for COVID-19
- Social gatherings limited to 25, bars to shut down, and other restrictions effective 6 p.m. Saturday
- Dog groomer in 2-pound meth case under house arrest
- Police: Man allegedly sexually assaulted teen he met through social media
- Navy security apprehends suspect after unauthorized entry
- UPDATE: Trump's tax holiday might not negatively impact GovGuam revenues, says Rev and Tax director
- $3.8M in tax refunds to be mailed this week
- $60M in unemployment aid delayed another week
- US Labor to transfer $185M more for Guam's unemployment aid
Images
Videos
Most everyone knows by now that President Donald Trump has ordered the federal government to pay for an additional $400 in weekly unemployment… Read more
The Work Zone
- Jerry Roberts
“The greater the difficulty, the more glory in surmounting it. Skillful pilots gain their reputation from storms and tempests.” — Epictetus, G… Read more
- By Marie Virata Halloran
While attending the funeral Mass recently for our treasured family member, 91-year-old Leticia Virata Espaldon, I could not resist pondering a… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In