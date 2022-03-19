Patricia "Pat" Reyes Flores, familian Andon/Bana/Bonik, of Yona, died March 10 at the age of 67. Last respects will be held March 26. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona. Public viewing will be from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at San Agustin Funeral Home in Harmon. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

