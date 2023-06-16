Patricia "Marie" Santos, of Hågat, passed away May 24 at the age of 71. Last respects may be paid from 9–11:30 a.m. June 19 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon and burial will follow at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery.
Patricia Santos
Vanessa Wills
Updated
Vanessa Wills
