Patricio C. Dulla Jr., also known as “Ating," familian Indo, of Chalan Pago, died Oct. 18 at the age of 58. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Mass for Christian Burial will be said at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

