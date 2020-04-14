Patricio "Patrick" Matias, of Yigo, passed away on April 6 at the age of 81. A private family funeral service will be held April 21 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
