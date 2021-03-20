Patrick Gene Quidachay Pablo, also known as "Pat," familian Sak-Sak, of Yona, died March 1 at the age of 45. Rosary is being prayed at 8 p.m. at the family's residence: 127 Jesus Quichocho Court, Yona. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 19 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguac Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti. 

