Patrick “Pat"/"BamBam” Jesse Farfan Sablan, of Sinajana, formerly of Livermore, CA., died Jan. 31 at the age of 44. Mass of Intentions is being offered at 6 p.m. daily Monday – Friday (except Thursday) and 5 p.m. Saturday at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana. Mass will be offered until the day of the funeral. Memorial service will be held Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. – noon at the Church of Christ, Asan (Route 1, Marine Corps Dr.). Private Cremation will follow.
Patrick Jesse Farfan Sablan
