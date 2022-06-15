Patrick Michael Leon Guerrero Taitague, of Inalåhan, died June 4 at the age of 45. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. June 24 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inalåhan. Burial will follow at Inalåhan Cemetery.

