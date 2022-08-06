Patrick Roy Reyes Sablan, of Yigo, died Aug. 3 at the age of 51. Mass of Intention will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, followed by rosary, at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level), Dededo, and at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, followed by rosary, at Santa Barbara Church (upper level), Dededo. Last night will be Aug. 25. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 26 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level), Dededo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

