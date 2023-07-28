Patrick "Pat" Toves Santos, familian Bajesta Yan Soglde, of Toto, passed away July 22 at the age of 57. Mass of Intention is celebrated at 6 p.m. weekdays, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church, Mongmong. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park Cemetery, Barrigada.

