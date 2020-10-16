Paul Anthony Lizama Tenorio, of Yona, died Sept. 25 at the age of 62. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial, or Tiguag, Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- $4M in tax refunds for February filers
- Attempted drug smuggler seeks early release from federal prison
- Drug suspect told police he bought meth in Dededo
- Woman arrested in Yigo attack
- 'It just feels like we've been ignored'
- Netflix's Operation Christmas Drop, to be released globally Nov. 5, features Guam setting
- 1,580 tax refunds released
- ‘We just all have to take the hit for now’
- Meth, cocaine dealer spared jail time
- Hagåtña theaters closed for good after 14 years
Images
Videos
Targeted door-to-door testing works. More efforts like this should give GovGuam confidence to lift lockdown
Several hours into the door-to-door testing at the Zero Down and Gil Baza low-income housing neighborhoods on Thursday, the Department of Publ… Read more
INSIGHTS
- Father Fran Hezel
The knock on my door the other day was gentler than usual - not the insistent rapping that I get from those asking for food or money or both. … Read more
- By Eddie Calvo
During the summer of 2012, I had the opportunity, together with other dignitaries, to visit and meet with Queen Elizabeth II as she hosted the… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In