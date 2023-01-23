Paul Borja Cruz, of Dededo, died Jan. 3 at the age of 54. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. - 12:25 p.m. Jan. 28 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level), Dededo. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries