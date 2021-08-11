Paul David Untalan, familian Casimiro/Catson, of Dededo, and formerly of Maina, died Aug. 9 at the age of 67. Mass of Intention is being held at St. Therese Chapel, Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, in Hagåtña at 6 p.m. Aug. 9-17. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 21 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña, followed by interment service at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

