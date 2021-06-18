Paul Diaz Nededog

Paul Diaz Nededog

Paul Diaz Nededog, familian “Atao,” of Dededo and formerly of Agat, died on June 7 at the age of 61. Nightly rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. at 126 West Binadu Street, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. on Monday, June 21 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Agat, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

