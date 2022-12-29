Paul "Pauly" Francis Castro, of Dededo and Talo'fo'fo', died Dec. 9 at the age of 53. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 5 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

