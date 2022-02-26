Paul "Pauly" Joseph Cabrera Ofalla, of Piti, died Feb. 24 at the age of 66. Mass and rosary are being offered at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church in Piti, and will end on March 4. Mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, followed by rosary; and 9 a.m. Sunday, followed by rosary. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon March 15 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

