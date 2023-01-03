Paul Kargon, of Yigo, died Dec. 3 at the age of 55. Rosary is being held at 7 p.m. nightly at 357 Chalan Kristen Gill Baza Subdivision, Yigo. Last respects will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 4 and concludes at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 5 at 357 halan kristen Gill Baza subdivision. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Paul Kargon
- Vanessa Wills
-
- Updated
- 0
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Robbery suspect shoots store cashier, flees with cash
- Math teacher becomes civil engineer
- Man accused of breaking into funeral home
- DPHSS: 2 'D' ratings for repeat violations
- Meth smuggler sentenced to 10 years
- Suspect allegedly poked sleeping man with a knife, fired rocks from slingshot
- Complaint: Man stole minifridge, toys from Macy's
- Dejapa to serve 15 months after completing treatment program
- Notable additions and court cases
- DWI checkpoints set up for New Year's Eve
Images
Videos
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
Insights
- Father Francis Hezel
I’ve stopped dreaming of a white Christmas. Read moreOn an island that will never see snow
- David Sablan
Life is a gift from God. We should nurture and cherish it and live it to its fullest in accordance with God’s laws. Read moreLife is a gift from God
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In