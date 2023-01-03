Paul Kargon, of Yigo, died Dec. 3 at the age of 55. Rosary is being held at 7 p.m. nightly at 357 Chalan Kristen Gill Baza Subdivision, Yigo. Last respects will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 4 and concludes at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 5 at 357 halan kristen Gill Baza subdivision. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

