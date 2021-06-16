Paul L. Quinamague, of NCS, Dededo, died June 12 at the age of 85. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon June 26 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

