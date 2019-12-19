Paul Lape Barcinas, of Inarajan, died at the age of 42. Mass of Intention and rosary are being offered at St. Joseph Church in Inarajan as follows: 6 p.m. Mass on Dec. 20; 6 p.m. Mass followed by rosary Dec. 21; 8:30 a.m. rosary and 9 a.m. Mass on Dec. 22, the ninth day. Final respects will be held 8-11:30 a.m. Dec. 28 at the Inarajan church. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment services will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

