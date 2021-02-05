Paul Mantanona Paulino, of Malojloj, died Jan. 31 at the age of 46. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 13 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. at San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj. Interment service will follow immediately at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Inarajan.

