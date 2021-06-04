Paul S. Enriquez, of Dededo, died May 30 at the age of 76. Rosary is being prayed at 3 p.m. daily at 270 Acho Latte St., Macheche, Dededo. Mass of Intention will be offered at 6 p.m. weekdays, and at 5 p.m. on weekends until June 10, at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Mass also is being offered at 12:10 p.m. weekdays, and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays at Dulce Nombre De Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagåtña. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8-11 a.m. June 10 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Dulce Nombre De Maria Cathedral-Basilica. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

