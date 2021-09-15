Paul San Nicolas Aguon Jr.

Paul San Nicolas Aguon Jr. “Paul Boy”, famlian Tiyu/Indu/Roberto/Kariso/Korincho, of Mangilao died Sept. 9 at the age of 44. Rosaries are being held at 7:30 p.m. virtually via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/92289642640?pwd=ZzNQc3RPZEdOUUZhWmFus0JyS3J5dz09. Meeting ID: 922889642540 Passcode: dSA7BG. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Sept. 27 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church in Chalan Pago. Interment will follow at Guam Windward Memorial in Windward Hills.

