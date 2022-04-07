Paul San Nicolas Shimizu

Paul San Nicolas Shimizu, familian Kacha, of Piti, died March 31 at the age of 65. Novena Mass and Rosary will be at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña at 6 p.m. until April 8. Livestream available at Youtube and via the cathedral-basilica Facebook. Viewing will be at 1 p.m. and Mass at 2:30 p.m. April 19 at St. Dominic's Catholic Church at 2390 Bush St. San Francisco, CA 94115. In lieu of flowers, sympathy cards for the family may be sent to Jennise T. Shimizu, P.O. Box 1025, San Bruno, CA 94066. Services in Guam will be announced at a later date.

