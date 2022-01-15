Paul Timothy Stearns Sr., of Barrigada, died Jan. 5 at the age of 65. Last respects will be held from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Jan. 26 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana, followed by burial at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

