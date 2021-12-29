Mass of Intention for Paulina M. Macalinao will be offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, in Dededo, through Jan. 5, 2022, at the following schedule: weekdays (lower level) at 6 p.m. and weekends (upper level) at 5 p.m. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 7, 2022, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon Jan. 8, 2022, at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level), followed by interment at Guam Windward Cemetery in Yona.

