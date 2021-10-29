Pauline B. Eusebio, of Toto, died on Oct. 22 at the age of 92. Last Respects for Pauline will be held on Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang – Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00 p.m. at San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

