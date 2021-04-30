Paz Mendiola Sablan, familian Nanpa/Ka’bajo/Chedo, of Yigo and formerly of Piti, died April 19 at the age of 103. Last respects will be from 3:30-6:30 p.m. May 7 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. May 8 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

