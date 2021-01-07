Paz “Pacing” Pascua Lopez, of Dededo, died recently at the age of 89. Last respects will be held from 9-11:45 a.m. on Jan. 13 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, lower level, in Dededo. Interment will follow immediately at the Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries