Pedring "Pete" Olpindo, of Dededo, passed away June 9 at the age of 60 years. Last respects will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. July 5 at the lower level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon and Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

