Pedring "Pete" Olpindo, of Dededo, passed away June 9 at the age of 60. Last respects will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. July 5 at the lower level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
