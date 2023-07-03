Pedring "Pete" Olpindo, of Dededo, passed away June 9 at the age of 60. Last respects will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. July 5 at the lower level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

