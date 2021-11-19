Pedrito “Toto" Tirador Marin Jr., of Agana Heights, died Nov. 4 at the age of 59. Last respects will be held from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 24 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Christian Mass will be offered at 9 a.m. Nov. 26 at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Agana Heights. Cremation will follow at Ada’s Mortuary. Livestream will be viewable at: last respect/viewing: Go to https://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/pedrito-tirador-marin-jr

Tags

Load entries