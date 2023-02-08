Pedro “Pete” Aguon Aguero, Familian “Dogi”, of Yona, died Jan. 31 at the age of 64. Last respects will be held from 8 – 10:30 a.m. Feb. 14 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Yona. Burial will follow at Togcha Catholic Cemetery, Yona.

