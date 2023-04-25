Pedro “PJ” Babauta Cruz, Jr., Familian Kadi/Tanaguan/Chabok/Carabao, of Dededo, passed away April 23 at the age of 37. Mass of Intention with Rosary after will be held at 6 p.m. from Monday- Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Santa Barbara Church, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 9–11:30 a.m. May 5 at Santa Barbara Church (lower level), Dededo. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Barrigada.
Pedro Babauta Cruz, Jr.
