Pedro “Pedro Rana” Camacho Quichocho, of Yona, passed away March 5 at the age of 69. Mass is being held at San Isidro Church in Malojloj at 6:30 a.m. and Santa Barbara Church in Dededo at 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Funeral arrangements are forth coming.

Tags

Load entries