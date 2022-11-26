Attorney Pedro Castro Yanza, of Dededo, died Nov. 11 at the age of 90. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. weekdays (lower level) and 5 p.m. weekends (upper level), at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. Nov. 26 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level), Dededo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
