Pedro Cruz Salas Jr., also known as “DJ Slammin’ P”/“Pete," Familian Cann, of Dededo, died April 16 at the age of 58. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. April 27 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Private cremation will follow at a later date.
