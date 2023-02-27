Pedro De Mayo Riparip, of Yigo, died Feb. 18 at the age of 67. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at the Lopez Residence. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 3 - 7 p.m. March 3 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. March 4 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
Pedro De Mayo Riparip
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Moylan gives homeless 5 days to leave encampment
- Man is allegedly attacked over ‘having sex’ with other’s ‘chick’
- Elderly woman who died in fire was lifelong Barrigada resident
- Families get $8.1M through HAF program
- Tabbada pleads guilty to murder
- More charged in rash of robberies
- Initiatives address panhandling
- GPD: 'Just a handful' of major drug organizations on island
- Unsolved death, store’s armed robbery still under investigation
- Cruise ship brings wave of tourists to Guam's shores
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
Sun, beach and truth
- Ginger Cruz
In the 1600s, Guam’s place in the world stemmed from its use by the Spanish galleons as a resupply point. Over the next five centuries, Guam c… Read moreGuam is more than a gas station
- Melanie Brennan
I absolutely agree with the proposed government of Guam pay adjustment. Read moreDo you agree with the proposed government of Guam pay hike?
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In