Pedro De Mayo Riparip, of Yigo, died Feb. 18 at the age of 67. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at the Lopez Residence. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 3 - 7 p.m. March 3 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. March 4 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

