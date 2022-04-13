Pedro “Tun Pete” Fejeran Santos, familian Odú, of NCS, Dededo, died March 21 at the age of 77. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. April 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church in Agafa Gumas, Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. Use of face masks is required and will be strictly enforced.

