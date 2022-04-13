Pedro “Tun Pete” Fejeran Santos, familian Odú, of NCS, Dededo, died March 21 at the age of 77. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. April 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church in Agafa Gumas, Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. Use of face masks is required and will be strictly enforced.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police shoot, kill armed man at Harmon intersection
- Parents arrested after baby had skull, rib fractures
- NEX supervisor allegedly stole from employer
- 'Crushing impact on persons living paycheck to paycheck': Lawsuit questions Bank of Guam's insufficient fund fees
- UPDATE: Police officer-involved high-speed chase, fatal shooting under investigation; roads reopen
- Probation: Convicted drug dealer overdosed on meth
- Tropical Storm Malakas to pass between Guam and Yap Sunday
- Guam housing 'severely unaffordable'
- 3,396 tax refunds sent out for February filers
- Man convicted in killing of Keith Castro jailed; allegedly attacked cops after brief chase
Images
Videos
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- Dan Ho
In recent months, I’ve taken a deep dive into the United States post-World War II foreign policy. Read more
- Peter R. Sgro Jr.
Editor's note: This is the trimmed version of a letter that wouldn't fit due to space constraints. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In