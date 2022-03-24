Pedro Fejeran Santos

Pedro “Tun Pete” Fejeran Santos, familian Odú, ” of NCS, Dededo, died March 21 at the age of 77. Mass of Intention is offered at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church in Agafa Gumas, Yigo until March 29 as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday (no Mass Thursday); 5:20 p.m. on Saturday; 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Sunday. Last respects will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. April 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church in Agafa Gumas, Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Use of face masks is required and will be strictly enforced.

