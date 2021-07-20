Pedro Gonzales Tabañar, of Dededo, died on June 30 at the age of 84. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 22 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. July 23 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, lower level, Dededo. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

