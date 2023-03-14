Pedro Leon Guerrero Flores, Familian Bonik, of Yona, died at the age of 88 years. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. March 20 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Private cremation and interment of ashes with full military honors to follow at a later date.
Pedro Leon Guerrero Flores
Vanessa Wills
