Pedro "Uncle Pete" Mendiola Masga, familian Dim, of Tai, Chalan Pago, died March 14 at the age of 89. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 23 at San Agustin’s Funeral Home in Harmon. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady Of Peace And Safe Journey in Chalan Pago. Interment will follow at Our Lady Of Peace Cemetery, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Parents arrested after baby had skull, rib fractures
- Police shoot, kill armed man at Harmon intersection
- NEX supervisor allegedly stole from employer
- 'Crushing impact on persons living paycheck to paycheck': Lawsuit questions Bank of Guam's insufficient fund fees
- UPDATE: Police officer-involved high-speed chase, fatal shooting under investigation; roads reopen
- Guam housing 'severely unaffordable'
- Tropical Storm Malakas to pass between Guam and Yap Sunday
- 3,396 tax refunds sent out for February filers
- Man convicted in killing of Keith Castro jailed; allegedly attacked cops after brief chase
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Images
Videos
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- By Ronald McNinch
Ideally, normal public high school would end at the 10th grade. At that point, all students could choose one of several paths for two more yea… Read more
- Peter R. Sgro Jr.
Editor's note: This is the trimmed version of a letter that wouldn't fit due to space constraints. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In