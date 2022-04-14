Pedro "Uncle Pete" Mendiola Masga, familian Dim, of Tai, Chalan Pago, died March 14 at the age of 89. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 23 at San Agustin’s Funeral Home in Harmon. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady Of Peace And Safe Journey in Chalan Pago. Interment will follow at Our Lady Of Peace Cemetery, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries