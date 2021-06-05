Pedro Nauta Quichocho, retired DPW bus driver of Agat, died on May 27 at the age of 73. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at Mt. Carmel Church, Agat. Cremation will follow after the Mass.
