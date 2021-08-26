Pedro Pandino Villanueva, of Dededo, died Aug. 22 at the age of 70. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at the Villanueva’s residence in Dededo. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 4 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona, Guam. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona, Guam

