Pedro Perez Pangelinan, of Yigo, died on September 7 at the age of 75. Last and final respects will be held from 9 a.m. - noon September 28 at Guam Memorial Park, Mass at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries