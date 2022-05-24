Pedro Taijeron Reyes, familian Juan Emma, of Yona, died in Kent, Washington on May 17 at the age of 80. The nightly rosary is prayed at 6:30 p.m. May 17 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Yona, and will end on May 25. Public viewing and last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 7 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Yona. Interment will immediately follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

