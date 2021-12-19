Pedro Torcuator Tevar Jr., of Yigo, died Dec. 9 at the age of 59. Rosary is prayed at 7 p.m. at 168 Kayen Mendiola, Yigo. Funeral services will be held Jan. 7, 2022. Details will be announced at a later date.
Pedro Torcuator Tevar Jr.
