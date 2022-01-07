Pedro Torcuator Tevar Jr., of Yigo, died Dec. 9, 2021, at the age of 59. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 7 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguag Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

