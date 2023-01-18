Pedro “Peter” Tydingco Castro, of Sinajana, died Jan. 14 at the age of 61 years old. Last respects will be held from 7:30 - 10 a.m. Jan. 31 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, Sinajana. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

