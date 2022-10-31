Pepito "Pitong" Coloma Bumanglag, of Yigo, died Oct. 24 at the age of 87. Mass of Intentions is being prayed at 6 p.m. nightly at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 19 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

